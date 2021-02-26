Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 4,026,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 863,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,850,177. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

