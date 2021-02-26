D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $213.59. 234,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The company has a market capitalization of $416.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

