D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 230,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

