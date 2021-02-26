D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 131,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.30. 394,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

