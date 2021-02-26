D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 29,025 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

RKT traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

