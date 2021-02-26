D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $96.17. 134,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,054. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,204.60 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $15,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,668,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock worth $240,080,003 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

