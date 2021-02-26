D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 301.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 697,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

