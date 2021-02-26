D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 106,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

