D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. 30,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,042. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

