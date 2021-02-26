D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,071,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $375,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.35. The stock had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

