D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

