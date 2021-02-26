D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. 18,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,636. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

