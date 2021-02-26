D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,659 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.10% of EQT worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

