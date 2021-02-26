DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $278.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.