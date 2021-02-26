DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.50. 58,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

