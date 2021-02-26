DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

