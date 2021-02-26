DATA (DTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $646,641.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $646,641.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.00715372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040540 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.