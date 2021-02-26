Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $6.10. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 109,114 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

