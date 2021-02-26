Datacoin (DTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $18,826.88 and approximately $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015315 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

