Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $78,562.92 and approximately $39.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.