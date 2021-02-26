Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $153,934.73 and $2,534.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

