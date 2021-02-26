DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $352,871.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00489486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00469732 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.