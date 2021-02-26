Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%.

DELL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

