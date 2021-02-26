Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $450,809.01 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $450,809.01 and approximately $127,448.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

