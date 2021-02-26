Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DWINU) Trading Down 0.3%

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWINU)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.77. 38,141 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWINU)

There is no company description available for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

