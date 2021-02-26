Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 14% After Strong Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price traded up 14% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $71.80. 994,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 656,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.
The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
