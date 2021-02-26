Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 14% After Strong Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price traded up 14% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $71.80. 994,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 656,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.