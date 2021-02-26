Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Denbury stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 487,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,454. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 4.01.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

