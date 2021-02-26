Desjardins Increases 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to $5.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of FPLSF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The firm has a market cap of $304.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.