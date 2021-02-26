Desjardins Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $83.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.