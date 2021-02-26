Desjardins Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock remained flat at $C$4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,645. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.04 million and a P/E ratio of 171.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.80.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

