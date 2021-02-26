Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00011438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $242,368.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.