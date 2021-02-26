Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.33

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.33 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 48,051 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

