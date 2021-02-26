DEXTools Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,020.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $4,020.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,380,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

