dHedge DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.33 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $28.33 million and $2.88 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

