DIA (DIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.30 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, DIA has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and $38.30 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00484459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00081643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00464241 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

