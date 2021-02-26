DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Up 8.1%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.12. 5,078,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,120,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

