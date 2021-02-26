Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. 10,150,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,880,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

