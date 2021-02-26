Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. 10,150,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,880,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
