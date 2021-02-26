Digital Gold Price Tops $56.39 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $56.39 or 0.00118097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $762,927.33 and approximately $568,830.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00481268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00080578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00469873 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

