Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was down 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 553,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 139,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
A number of research firms have commented on DMS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)
Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.
