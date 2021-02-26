Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was down 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 553,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 139,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of research firms have commented on DMS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

