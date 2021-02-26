Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 14.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) traded up 14.1% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $85.76 and last traded at $82.57. 6,161,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,623,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 276.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

