Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.