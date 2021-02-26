Digitex City Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

