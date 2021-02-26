Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 7.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.61 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 637,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 716,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

