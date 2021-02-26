Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s share price rose 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 3,461,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,015,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.