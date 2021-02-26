Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $77.82. 4,219,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,471,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

