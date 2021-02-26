Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 7.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.93. 9,781,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 4,960,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

