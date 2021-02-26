DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

DISH stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

