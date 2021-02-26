dKargo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170.27 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $170.27 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

dKargo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

