Docebo (DCBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 2/10/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 2/5/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 2/5/2021 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Docebo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.
- 2/4/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 1/26/2021 – Docebo had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 1/26/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000.
