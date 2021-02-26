Docebo (DCBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/10/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Docebo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

2/4/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/26/2021 – Docebo had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/26/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Get Docebo Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.