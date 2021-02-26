Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.46 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00369324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,536,867,171 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

